Sean Means Movie Reviews for December 12th, 2019

ARTSIES

PROMARE – not screened

Thirty years have passed since the appearance of the Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves Mad Burnish appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team Burning Rescue, and Lio Fotia, the leader of Mad Burnish begins. Read More

Director: Hiroyuki Imaishi

Starring: John Eric Bentley, Steve Blum, Johnny Yong Bosch

THE TWO POPES – 3 1/2 stars

Frustrated with the direction of the church, Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) requests permission to retire in 2012 from Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins). Instead, facing scandal and self-doubt, the introspective Pope Benedict summons his harshest critic and future successor to Rome to reveal a secret that would shake the foundations of the Catholic Church. Read More

Director: Fernando Meirelles

Starring: Jonathan Pryce, Anthony Hopkins, Juan Minujín

FARTSIES

BLACK CHRISTMAS – not screened

Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays. But as Riley Stone (Imogen Poots, Green Room) and her Mu Kappa Epsilon sisters–athlete Marty (Lily Donoghue, The CW’s Jane the Virgin), rebel Kris (Aleyse Shannon, The CW’s Charmed), and foodie Jesse (Brittany O’Grady, Fox’s Star)–prepare to deck the halls with a series of seasonal parties, a black-masked stalker begins killing sorority women one by one. As the body count rises, Riley and her squad start to question whether they can trust any man, including Marty’s beta-male boyfriend, Nate (Simon Mead, Same But Different: A True New Zealand Love Story), Riley’s new crush Landon (Caleb Eberhardt, Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle) or even esteemed classics instructor Professor Gelson (Cary Elwes). Read More

Director: Sophia Takal

Starring: Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Lily Donoghue

JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL – 2 stars

In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect.

Director: Jake Kasdan

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart

RICHARD JEWELL – 2 stars

Directed by Clint Eastwood and based on true events, “Richard Jewell” is a story of what happens when what is reported as fact obscures the truth. “There is a bomb in Centennial Park. You have thirty minutes.” The world is first introduced to Richard Jewell as the security guard who reports finding the device at the 1996 Atlanta bombing-his report making him a hero whose swift actions save countless lives. But within days, the law enforcement wannabe becomes the FBI’s number one suspect, vilified by press and public alike, his life ripped apart.

Director: Clint Eastwood

Starring: Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Brandon Stanley

OPENING NEXT WEEK:

BOMBSHELL

CATS

A HIDDEN LIFE

STAR WARS, EPISODE IX: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

OPENING CHRISTMAS DAY:

LITTLE WOMEN

1917

SPIES IN DISGUISE

UNCUT GEMS