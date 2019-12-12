Boner Fight for December 12th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: A PERFECTLY LOGICAL SOLUTION FOR TRANSPORTING GASOLINE

A woman was caught on camera pumping gas into a plastic bag before putting it into the trunk of her car. The bizarre video was recorded by another customer at a Kroger gas station in Houston, Texas. In the footage, the woman, who appears to be wearing a black apron, can be seen standing next to a petrol pump. She is holding a large, white plastic bag with both hands which she has almost filled to bursting. She soon returns the nozzle to its stand before turning away from the pump. But then gas begins to spurt out of a split in the bottom of the carrier bag and splashes out on to the forecourt. The woman sees that the bag has sprung a leak and decides to set it down on to the ground before hastily tying the two handles together. She momentarily leaves it sat on the concrete while she walks over to the open trunk of her car where she pulls out yet another plastic carrier.

Boner Candidate #2: SPIT IN MY MOUTH!

Once upon a time, people would ask for an autograph if they ever met their favourite celebrity. But when one slowthai fan finally got the chance to meet their idol onstage, she asked him to spit in her mouth. And he agreed. Twenty-four-year-old rapper slowthai – real name Tyron Frampton – was in the US this week supporting Brockhampton on their North American tour. And just like back home, the young rapper has already picked up a reputation for his larger-than-life persona and chaotic live performances. But this show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, might just take the prize for the strangest incident in the rapper's career to date. In a video widely-shared on Twitter, the Northampton MC can be seen jumping offstage after spotting a woman in the front row brandishing a sign that reads (what else?) 'slowthai I need you to spit in my mouth'.