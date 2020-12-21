Geek News on the Radio for December 21st, 2020

Wonder Woman 1984’s Opening Scene: Watch a Young Diana in Thrilling First Minutes from Film

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. released the first few minutes of the highly anticipated sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman, giving fans a glimpse of what is to come when Wonder Woman 1984 his theaters and HBO Max simultaneously on Dec. 25. At the beginning of the almost three and a half minute clip, viewers hear Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) reminisce about her childhood in Themyscira — a place she calls the “magical land of my youth” — as a younger version of herself, portrayed by Lilly Aspell, runs through stunning scenes of the fictional locale. Then, transitioning to the Amazon Olympics, a young Diana watches the other warrior women compete, before her aunt, General Antiope (Robin Wright), offers her some advice. “Just do your best and remember that greatness is not what you think,” she tells her.

Read More

CHRIS PINE TO STAR IN NEW DUNGEONS & DRAGONS MOVIE, AND MORE NEWS

One lesson we can take from film history is that trends change over time, and a failed concept decades ago could be a success today. Consider, for example, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Back in 1990, the first Captain America movie (Rotten at 13%) didn’t even get a theatrical release in the USA, and it went direct-to-video two years after it was made. Similar to the contemporary popularity of comic books, the role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons is much more in vogue now than it was in 1990, when the first Dungeons & Dragons movie (Rotten at 10%) was released. Warner Bros. had been trying for several years to get a new Dungeons & Dragons movie produced, including periods when actors like Ansel Elgort and Vin Diesel were either in talks or were approached about starring. Since then, the rights to the Dungeons & Dragons movie moved to Paramount Pictures, which also has the rights to other Hasbro properties like Transformers, Micronauts, and G.I. Joe.

Read More

Netflix’s ‘Death to 2020’ Skewers “Trainwreck” Year in Mockumentary Trailer

Netflix, along with Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, gave viewers an idea of what to expect from Death to 2020 on Monday morning. When announcing the end-of-year comedy event from the Emmy-winning Black Mirror creators, the streaming giant had billed Death to 2020 as a “landmark documentary-style special” and provided only some details about the TV event, which boasts a star-studded cast. On Monday, Netflix revealed that Death to 2020 — which is not part of the Black Mirror franchise — will release on Dec. 27 and will be narrated by Laurence Fishburne. And the trailer, which also dropped, introduces viewers to the 2020-familiar faces who will be “interviewed” for the mock documentary that will look back on this historic year. Samuel L. Jackson will play a reporter; Hugh Grant, a history professor; Kumail Nanjiani, CEO of a tech company; Tracey Ullman, Queen Elizabeth II; Samson Kayo, a scientist; Lisa Kudrow, a “non-official” conservative spokesperson; Diane Morgan, an average citizen; Leslie Jones, a behavioral psychologist; Cristin Milioti, a soccer mom; and Joe Keery, a gig economy millennial.

Read More

Disney World is going to stop photoshopping masks onto people

Today in stories that make you go “Wait, what?”, Disney World is going to stop digitally adding masks to people who don’t have them in their on-ride pictures, according to a report from WDW News Today. Even if you’ve never been to a theme park, you’ve probably seen these kinds of photos: people on a roller coaster screaming or reacting in some funny way to whatever’s happening, captured by a camera built into the ride and sold at some crazy price. In the age of COVID-19, however, Disney has had to adapt to how it handles these pictures. For example, previously, if someone wasn’t wearing a mask on the ride, neither they nor anybody else in the picture would be able to download it in the Disney app or get it printed. It’s understandable how this could cause some annoyance — if you were wearing your mask on the ride, why shouldn’t you be able to get the picture just because someone else wasn’t? Disney’s solution to this, apparently, was to start digitally adding masks to non-wearers (rather poorly, as you can see in the tweet below).

Read More

George Clooney says it ‘physically hurts’ to watch ‘Batman & Robin’

Where “Batman & Robin” was once widely considered to be the worst superhero movie of all time, the recent boom of comics-inspired films has produced a number of titles — “Green Lantern,” “Suicide Squad” and Ben Affleck’s “Daredevil,” to name a few — that would handily surpass Joel Schumacher’s 1997 campy classic. But for George Clooney, his turn as the Caped Crusader remains for him one of the great insults to the dramatic arts, according to a new interview with the legendary actor on “The Howard Stern Show,” first reported by The Hollywood Reporter. He told the shock jockey this week that it “physically hurts” to watch his “terrible” performance in “Batman & Robin,” which also stars Uma Thurman, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Alicia Silverstone and Chris O’Donnell. “The truth of the matter is, I was bad in it. Akiva Goldsman — who’s won the Oscar for writing since then — he wrote the screenplay, and it’s a terrible screenplay, he’ll tell you. I’m terrible in it, I’ll tell you. Joel Schumacher, who just passed away, directed it, and he’d say, ‘Yeah, it didn’t work.’ We all whiffed on that one,” said Mr. Amal Alamuddin.

Read More