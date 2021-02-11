Geek News on the Radio for February 11th, 2021

‘Buffy’ and ‘Angel’ star Charisma Carpenter speaks out on Joss Whedon’s alleged ‘toxic’ behavior: ‘I can no longer remain silent’

Months after Ray Fisher accused Joss Whedon of “unacceptable” on-set behavior during the turbulent production of 2017’s Justice League, Charisma Carpenter is speaking out about her own experience working with the writer and director on his signature TV series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. In a two-part Twitter post that was hashtagged #IStandwithRayFisher, the actress reveals that she participated in WarnerMedia’s investigation into Whedon’s conduct in the wake of Fisher’s claims — an investigation that officially concluded in December following Whedon’s November announcement that he was stepping away from his HBO series, The Nevers. “I believe Ray to be a person of integrity who is telling the truth,” writes Carpenter, adding that Fisher’s firing from Warner’s upcoming The Flash feature was the “last straw” that encouraged her to speak up.

A New ‘Wizard of Oz’ Movie Is in the Works with ‘Watchmen’ Director Nicole Kassell

New Line Cinema has locked in Watchmen’s Nicole Kassell to direct a new adaptation of The Wizard of Oz. Following its release in 1900, L. Frank Baum’s beloved children’s novel has served as the foundation for numerous movies (both live-action and animated), TV shows, and theatrical productions. As far as English-language adaptations are concerned, it’s been several years since Sam Raimi’s ill-fated 2013 prequel Oz the Great and Powerful debuted, which may have cooled the public on the fantasy property following its release. However, to this day, MGM’s 1939 adaptation starring Judy Garland is still the gold standard for Wizard of Oz adaptations and likely the one that will be looming over Kassell and New Line as they move forward on this project.

‘The Last of Us’ HBO Series Casts Pedro Pascal as Joel, ‘Game of Thrones’ Breakout Bella Ramsey as Ellie

The upcoming “The Last of Us” series adaptation at HBO has cast Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey in the role of Ellie, Variety has confirmed. Neil Druckmann, a writer and creative director for “The Last of Us” video game and a co-creator of the series, confirmed the news about Pascal on Twitter, writing: “Aaaaand there’s the other half. Stoked to have Pedro aboard our show!” Pascal has seen great success as the star of Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian.” He also recently appeared alongside Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig as the villainous Maxwell Lord in “Wonder Woman 1984.” Ramsey is best known for her role as Lyanna Mormont in fellow HBO series “Game of Thrones.” The character Ellie is a 14-year old orphan who has never known anything but a ravaged planet. In the show, she struggles to balance her instinct for anger and defiance with her need for connection and belonging as well as the newfound reality that she may be the key to saving the world.

