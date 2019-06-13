Geek News on the Radio for June 13th, 2019

Deep Dive into Dark Phoenix

New Jessica Jones Season 3

Warner Bros. Skipping Hall H at SDCC

San Diego Comic-Con 2019 is quickly approaching – but this year fans will have to do without one of the biggest attractions at the convention. That’s because Warner Bros. will be skipping its big panel in Hall H – including those highly-anticipated DC Films movies that are coming to theaters. It’s been confirmed that WB is indeed skipping SDCC this year, though no real reason or logic for the decision has yet been revealed. It seems like an odd year to take off, considering that the DC Films division alone has some big projects coming later this year / early next year. First of all, the studio has just cast a new Batman in Robert Pattinson, with the first details of Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman solo film (first in a planned trilogy) starting to drop. In addition to that, there’s the Joker origin film from Todd Philips and Joaquin Phoenix arriving in the fall; the Batman spinoff Birds of Prey in the first quarter of 2020; and the highly-anticipated Wonder Woman 1984 sequel in early June 2020, before the next SDCC kicks off. Beyond DC movies, Warner Bros. has some other big genre films that one would think were well-suited for Comic-Con, such as the Godzilla vs. Kong crossover film, and the latest remake of Dune from Blade Runner 2049 director, Denis Villeneuve. Finally, there would be opportunity to also give fans first looks at some projects that are further down the pipeline, like Taika Waititi’s Akira adaptation, and the next installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Stan Lee’s Final Project with Arnold

Genius Brands International has announced it is launching the animated children’s series “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” which marks the final project Lee developed before his death in November 2018 (via Business Insider). The series stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as former superhero Captain Courage, who has traded in his life of fighting crime for being a kindergarten teacher that helps train young superheroes. Schwarzenegger told Business Insider he had been meeting with Lee for years trying to figure out a project the two could work on together. “Superhero Kindergarten” was born out of Lee’s love for Schwarzenegger’s 1990 comedy “Kindergarten Cop” and Schwarzenegger’s own desire to make a sequel to the movie. “It is an honor and privilege to help carry on Stan’s creative legacy by introducing this new group of superheros to preschool children around the world,” Schwarzenegger said. “Not only does Stan Lee’s ‘Superhero Kindergarten’ feature comedy and action, but there are many valuable lessons to be learned along the way. Of particular pride to me is the fact that I am not only teaching kids to use their superpowers, but I am also imparting valuable lessons to kids worldwide about the importance of health, exercise, and nutrition.”

