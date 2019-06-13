Movie Reviews with Sean Means for June 13th, 2019

Artsies:

The Outsider – not screened

Country Music Legend Trace Adkins stars in this gritty tale of revenge in a small Western boomtown. In search of the American dream, a railroad worker (Jon Foo) finds himself on the wrong side of a lawless frontier. As the Marshall (Adkins) attempts to control his corrupt town, tragedy strikes sending the railroad worker on a path of retaliation. Sean Patrick Flanery & Danny Trejo also star in this gritty tale. Read More

Director: Timothy Woodward Jr.

Starring: Jon Foo, Trace Adkins, Sean Patrick Flanery

American Woman – 3 stars

In a blue-collar town in Pennsylvania, a 32-year-old woman’s teen daughter goes missing and she is left to raise her infant grandson alone. The story is told over the course of 11 years: we journey with her from the time her daughter vanishes, through the trials-and-tribulations of subsequent years, and ultimately to the long-awaited discovery of the truth. Read More

Director: Semi Chellas

Starring: Hong Chau, Ellen Burstyn, David Cubitt

Fartsies:

Shaft – 2 1/2 stars

“Shaft” is the next chapter in the film franchise featuring the coolest private eye on any New York City block. JJ, aka John Shaft Jr. (Usher), may be a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, but to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death, he needs an education only his dad can provide. Absent throughout JJ’s youth, the legendary locked-and-loaded John Shaft (Jackson) agrees to help his progeny navigate Harlem’s heroin-infested underbelly. And while JJ’s own FBI analyst’s badge may clash with his dad’s trademark leather coat, there’s no denying family. Besides, Shaft’s got an agenda of his own, and a score to settle that’s professional and personal. Read More

Director: Tim Story

Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher, Richard Roundtree

Men In Black: International – 2 1/2 stars

The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization. Read More

Director: F. Gary Gray

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani

The Dead Don’t Die – 3 stars

The greatest zombie cast ever disassembled starring Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, RZA, Selena Gomez, Carol Kane, Austin Butler, Luka Sabbat and Tom Waits. Written and directed by Jim Jarmusch. Read More

Director: Jim Jarmusch

Starring: Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tom Waits

Late Night – 3 1/2 stars

Legendary late-night talk show host’s world is turned upside down when she hires her only female staff writer. Originally intended to smooth over diversity concerns, her decision has unexpectedly hilarious consequences as the two women separated by culture and generation are united by their love of a biting punchline. Read More

Director: Nisha Ganatra

Starring: Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, John Lithgow

