Movie Reviews with Sean Means for June 13th, 2019

Artsies:
The Outsider – not screened
Country Music Legend Trace Adkins stars in this gritty tale of revenge in a small Western boomtown. In search of the American dream, a railroad worker (Jon Foo) finds himself on the wrong side of a lawless frontier. As the Marshall (Adkins) attempts to control his corrupt town, tragedy strikes sending the railroad worker on a path of retaliation. Sean Patrick Flanery & Danny Trejo also star in this gritty tale. Read More
Director: Timothy Woodward Jr.
Starring: Jon Foo, Trace Adkins, Sean Patrick Flanery
American Woman – 3 stars
In a blue-collar town in Pennsylvania, a 32-year-old woman’s teen daughter goes missing and she is left to raise her infant grandson alone. The story is told over the course of 11 years: we journey with her from the time her daughter vanishes, through the trials-and-tribulations of subsequent years, and ultimately to the long-awaited discovery of the truth. Read More
Director: Semi Chellas
Starring: Hong Chau, Ellen Burstyn, David Cubitt
Fartsies:
Shaft – 2 1/2 stars
“Shaft” is the next chapter in the film franchise featuring the coolest private eye on any New York City block. JJ, aka John Shaft Jr. (Usher), may be a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, but to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death, he needs an education only his dad can provide. Absent throughout JJ’s youth, the legendary locked-and-loaded John Shaft (Jackson) agrees to help his progeny navigate Harlem’s heroin-infested underbelly. And while JJ’s own FBI analyst’s badge may clash with his dad’s trademark leather coat, there’s no denying family. Besides, Shaft’s got an agenda of his own, and a score to settle that’s professional and personal. Read More
Director: Tim Story
Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher, Richard Roundtree
Men In Black: International – 2 1/2 stars
The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization. Read More
Director: F. Gary Gray
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani
The Dead Don’t Die – 3 stars
The greatest zombie cast ever disassembled starring Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, RZA, Selena Gomez, Carol Kane, Austin Butler, Luka Sabbat and Tom Waits. Written and directed by Jim Jarmusch. Read More
Director: Jim Jarmusch
Starring: Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tom Waits
Late Night – 3 1/2 stars
Legendary late-night talk show host’s world is turned upside down when she hires her only female staff writer. Originally intended to smooth over diversity concerns, her decision has unexpectedly hilarious consequences as the two women separated by culture and generation are united by their love of a biting punchline. Read More
Director: Nisha Ganatra
Starring: Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, John Lithgow
Opening next week:
— Anna
— The Art of Self-Defense
— Child’s Play
— Hampstead
— Papi Chulo
— Pavarotti
— Toy Story 4
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.