Geek News on the Radio for June 6th, 2019

It’s finally here. After many, many moons of waiting and anticipation, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is now open for business at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. When you visit, you’ll certainly going to want to make the most of your time, and we’re here to help. Whether you go before June 24 and are held to a four-hour time limit, or anytime after with no limit at all, here are io9’s tips to maximize your time at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Robert Pattinson is The Batman?

Director Matt Reeves, who picked the ‘Twilight’ star over Nicholas Hoult, is said to have screen-tested both actors in a Batsuit from a previous Caped Crusader film. Two weeks ago, a black jacket-clad Robert Pattinson faced flashbulbs and reporters at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of his period drama, The Lighthouse. When one guest approached him at the reception and said, “I heard you were the new Batman,” he offered only a sly smile and stayed mum. In reality, Pattinson was not the Caped Crusader…just yet. Hours after his Cannes duties in designer duds, he would be on a plane to Los Angeles to face perhaps the biggest test of his acting career: putting on a Batsuit for director Matt Reeves, who is casting The Batman. That test was officially passed Friday, when Warner Bros. announced that Pattinson had won the role. The decision was the culmination of an intense process that insiders describe as surprisingly quick. As opposed to most superhero casting efforts, which often include far-and-wide searches and dozens of screen tests for the likes of Superman or more recently, Spider-Man, the Batman process was notably smooth. “It was quick,” says one Warners insider. “Quicker than normal.” Reeves, who was hired to write and direct a new Batman movie in February 2017, was envisioning actors while penning the script, according to sources familiar with the filmmaker’s thinking. It helped that this new Batman needed to conform to a defined age bracket. He is written as around 30 years old, and the story is neither another rehashing of his origin nor the tale of a seasoned crimefighter ruling Gotham City. He is Bruce Wayne still trying to find his footing on his way to becoming the genius detective. Read More

New Jurassic Park Netflix Series

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is the newest animated addition to the Jurassic Parkfranchise. The new Netflix series returns a group of unsuspecting teenagers to the dino-infested island of Isla Nublar, but this time, they’re going to travel to the opposite side of the island to visit “a new adventure camp.” You know what they say about visiting disaster-prone areas where people have died due to roaming bands of prehistoric predators — “Just try the other side of the island!” Unfortunately, this strategy doesn’t work, and the dinosaurs begin to wreak havoc. Who ever could have guessed? The six teens will have to band together, going “from strangers to friends to family if they’re going to survive,” according to a press release. The announcement comes with a five-minute preview — 30 seconds of Camp Cretaceous,and four and a half minutes of footage from previous Jurassic Park movies, showing how we got here. That means a ton of really cute footage of Blue, everyone’s favorite genetically modified dino, hanging out with Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Chris Pratt.

Deadly Class and Happy Cancelled

Syfy has canceled Happy! after two seasons and Deadly Class after one, EW can confirm. The shows, which are both based on comic books, will be shopped by their respective studios, Universal Content Productions and Sony Pictures TV, according to to The Hollywood Reporter. Happy! stars Christopher Meloni as a cop-turned-hitman named Nick Sax, who awakens after a heart attack with a new pal named Happy, a blue animated horse voiced by Patton Oswalt. The show is based on the comic of the same name by Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson, and executive-produced by Crank co-director Brian Taylor, among others. Deadly Class is an adaptation of Rick Remender and Wes Craig’s comic about an elite private high school for budding assassins from the world’s major crime families. The show is executive-produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo and stars Benjamin Wadsworth, Lana Condor, and Benedict Wong.

Magic 8 Ball the Movie

It is certain that a “Magic 8 Ball” movie is in the works. In fact, you may rely on it. A movie centered on the fortune-telling toy, which dates back to the 1950s, is being developed by Mattel Films and Blumhouse Productions. “Fantasy Island” director Jeff Wadlow is attached to helm and will script with collaborators Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach. The sooth-saying device contains a white 20-sided die floating in blue-tinted alcohol. Each of the die’s 20 faces has a brief message — 10 affirmative, five negative, and five non-committal — read through a window on the ball’s bottom. The replies are to be looked at after asking the ball a yes–no question and include “It is certain,” “You may rely on it,” “Better not tell you now,” “Ask again later,” “Don’t count on it” and “Outlook not so good.”

Back to the Future Musical

Over six years after its initial announcement, the musical adaptation of Back to the Future will at last fly to the stage. The show, featuring a book by the 1985 comedy’s co-writer Bob Gale, will play the Manchester Opera House in the U.K. February 20, 2020, through May 17. A London engagement will follow at a West End venue to be announced. Tony winner John Rando (Urinetown, On the Town) will direct the musical, which features a score by Glen Ballard (Jagged Little Pill) and original Back to the Future composer Alan Silvestri. The show also promises to include memorable musical moments from the movie, such as “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Set to star as Marty McFly (originated on screen by Michael J. Fox) will be Olly Dobson, who previously appeared in the West End in Bat Out of Hell and Matilda. Additional casting, including for the role of eccentric Dr. Emmett Brown, will be announced later. An incarnation of the project was first reported in 2012, with the film trilogy’s Oscar-winning director and co-writer Robert Zemeckis tapped to develop the adaptation with his studio ImageMovers. (Zemeckis is still attached as a producer.) Two years later, Zemeckis and Gale announced that the musical would open in the West End in 2015, correlating with the movie’s 30th anniversary, though it was eventually delayed indefinitely.

Toy Story 4 and WHO?!

A quartet of classic comedians are essentially playing themselves in “Toy Story 4,” according to USA Today. According to director Josh Cooley, “Toy Story 4” will touch on similar themes to “Toy Story 3” and explore some of the toys that Buzz (Tom Hanks) and Woody’s (Tim Allen) new owner, Bonnie, has outgrown. The four baby toys will be played by Carol Burnett (“The Carol Burnett Show”), Carl Reiner (“The Dick Van Dyke Show”), Mel Brooks (“Young Frankenstein”) and Betty White (“The Golden Girls”), according to USA Today. Their characters? Kid seat Chairol Burnett, pink Carl Reineroceros, Melephant Brooks and teething toy Bitey White, respectively. Director Josh Cooley said each character will have a “natural personality” reflecting their actor. Each actor seems to be thrilled about their inclusion in the series. Brooks said he appreciates the animated series’ “heart,” while White loves the punny names and animal designs, according to USA Today. “To be represented by a cute little toy character is not the worst thing in the world,” Reiner said. Cooley also said the four characters have accepted that their time as Bonnie’s favorite toys have passed, something Woody isn’t ready to accept when he’s partially replaced by Forky (Tony Hale), a decorated fork who really doesn’t want to be a toy, as seen in the film’s trailers. “They’ve done their job and are just kind of waiting around for what happens next,” Cooley said, according to SlashFilm. “And now that Woody’s in there, they’re accepting him into their circle and he’s already pushing against that.” The article also notes that Brooks and Reiner recorded their lines together in Reiner’s living room, which let them play around with their characters’ relationships.

