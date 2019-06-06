Sean Means Reviews Movies for June 6th, 2019

Artsies:

The Tomorrow Man – not screened by me

Ed Hemsler spends his life preparing for a disaster that may never come. Ronnie Meisner spends her life shopping for things she may never use. In a small town somewhere in America, these two people will try to find love while trying not to get lost in each other's stuff.

Director: Noble Jones

Starring: John Lithgow, Blythe Danner, Derek Cecil

Loopers: The Caddie’s Long Walk – 2 1/2 stars

The sport of golf began in Scotland in the 15th century and arrived in the U.S. in the late 1800s. Its popularity grew, and in the 1960s charismatic professional golfers such as Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer expanded its audience. Today, Tiger Woods and other players are full-blown celebrities. But what about the mysterious people carrying their bags around the golf course? In LOOPERS: THE CADDIE'S LONG WALK, director Jason Baffa shifts the spotlight to these individuals. At one time, the prevailing expectation for caddies was this: show up, keep up, and shut up. However, this inspiring documentary

Director: Jason Baffa

Starring: Ben Crenshaw, Nick Faldo, Bill Murray

All Is True – 2 1/2 stars

The year is 1613, Shakespeare is acknowledged as the greatest writer of the age. But disaster strikes when his renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground, and devastated, Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he must face a troubled past and a neglected family. Haunted by the death of his only son Hamnet, he struggles to mend the broken relationships with his wife and daughters. In so doing, he is ruthlessly forced to examine his own failings as husband and father. His very personal search for the truth uncovers secrets and lies within a family at war.

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Lolita Chakrabarti, Jack Colgrave Hirst

Fast Color – 3 1/2 stars

Hunted by mysterious forces, a young woman (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) with supernatural abilities must go on the run when her powers are discovered. With nowhere else to go, she flees back to her family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. There, while being pursued by the local Sheriff (David Strathairn), she begins to mend the broken relationships with her mother (Lorraine Toussaint) and daughter (Saniyya Sidney) and learns that the power she needed was inside her all along.

Director: Julia Hart

Starring: Julia Hart, Jordan Horowitz

The Souvenir – 3 1/2 stars

A shy film student begins finding her voice as an artist while navigating a turbulent courtship with a charismatic but untrustworthy man. She defies her protective mother and concerned friends as she slips deeper and deeper into an intense, emotionally fraught relationship which comes dangerously close to destroying her dreams.

Director: Joanna Hogg

Starring: Neil Young, Tosin Cole, Jack McMullen

Fartsies:

The Secret Life of Pets 2 – 2 stars

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2 will follow summer 2016's blockbuster about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day. Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborator Janet Healy will produce the sequel to the comedy that had the best opening ever for an original film, animated or otherwise. THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2 will see the return of writer Brian Lynch (Minions) and once again be directed by Chris Renaud (Despicable Me series, Dr. Seuss' The Lorax).

Director: Chris Renaud, Jonathan del Val

Starring: Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, Harrison Ford

Dark Phoenix – 2 stars

In DARK PHOENIX, the X-MEN face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite

Director: Simon Kinberg

Starring: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence

Opening next week:

— American Woman

— The Dead Don’t Die

— Late Night

— Men in Black: International

— Shaft