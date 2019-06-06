Boner Fight for June 6th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: HOW’S ABOUT A LITTLE STRAIGHT PRIDE, HUH?

As Boston celebrated Pride Week, an annual event honoring the L.G.B.T. rights movement that culminates in a parade, another event was drawing a flurry of attention on social media: a “Straight Pride Parade” that several men say they plan to hold in the city in late August. Officials at City Hall said the organizers have yet to receive a permit for a parade, and it appeared uncertain this week whether the event, described on a website the organizers created, would actually take place. The group had earlier sought an application to raise a “straight pride” flag on City Hall’s flagpoles, a proposal city officials turned down. It was also unclear whether the real intent of the event was a serious argument that straight Americans were oppressed and needed protection from discrimination, as the website suggests, or if it was meant to be a joke — and if so, what kind of joke. One of the organizers, John Hugo, said in an interview that the intent was “lighthearted” and that the organizers bore no ill will toward gay people. One of the other organizers was gay, he noted, adding that the parade’s keynote speaker would be “a famous, prominent gay guy.” “People are really triggered about this,” he said. “We just wanted to have a little parade.” Mr. Hugo was the Republican candidate for the state’s Fifth Congressional District last fall, losing the election to an incumbent.

Boner Candidate #2: YOU CAN’T TALK TO GOD IN COACH.

A prominent televangelist who has come under fire for his use of extravagant planes has reaffirmed his need for private jets, saying, “It’s a biblical thing.” Kenneth Copeland, a Texas-based preacher, in 2015 defended his use of private planes, saying that you can’t “talk to God” while flying on a commercial airline. He’s also said one “can’t manage that today, in this dope-filled world, get in a long tube with a bunch of demons.” Last month, in an exchange with a magazine reporter that’s since gone viral, Copeland was pressed on his past statements and asked if he really believed humans are demons, The Washington Post reports. “No, I do not, and don’t you ever say I did,” Copeland told Inside Edition reporter Lisa Guerrero. “It’s a biblical thing, it’s a spiritual thing, it doesn’t have anything to do with people. People? I love people. Jesus loves people. But people get pushed in alcohol. Do you think that’s a good place for a preacher to be and prepare to preach?”