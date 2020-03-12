Geek News on the Radio for March 12th, 2020

Newest Episode of Geekshow Podcast:

Here

Avengers Campus Opening in July

Disneyland’s newest Marvel comics-related attraction will open in July, the theme park announced Wednesday. Avengers Campus is set to open July 18 in Disney California Adventure Park. The concept revolves around Spider-Man recruiting guests as “recruits” to the superhero team, which include Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Ant- Man and the Wasp. Guests will see Spider-Man perform acrobatics in a new attraction on Avengers Campus called WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. Guests will also get a chance to train with Black Panther and his fictional country’s elite guards from Wakanda. In The Collector’s Fortress, guests will be able to help save the Guardians of the Galaxy. Lunch will be served in the Pym Test Kitchen, where scientist Hank Pym, aka Ant Man and Giant Man, will use his Pym Particles to change the size of various snacks. Or guests can get a meal at Shawarma Palace, which is a nod to one of the Avengers movies in which Tony Stark took his superhero team to the “shawarma joint” two blocks from an epic battle. Iron Man will show off a new armor, the Mark 80. Doctor Strange will train guests in the “mystic arts” at his “ancient Sanctum.” Guests will also see the villain Taskmaster on the campus as well as heroes the Black Widow, Thor, Captain America and Captain Marvel. Read More

New Spider-Man Ride

What superhero fan hasn’t dreamed of shooting a Spider-Man web? Disneyland Resort’s new technology will grant this wish at the newly named Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, part of the anticipated Avengers Campus opening July 18. The best part? No radioactive spider bites required. Disney California Adventure Park recently gave a hard-hat sneak peek at Avengers Campus and Disney’s first Spidey-themed attraction. The attraction, still under construction, will join Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! as the Marvel superhero fan base of operations in the U.S. (The Iron Man Experience, part of the Tony Stark Expo, opened in Hong Kong Disneyland in 2017. However, that park has been closed since late January due to the coronavirus crisis.) The new superhero center is being built on the location once occupied by A Bug’s Land, with only a few real trees remaining from the previous occupant. A key component of the tour was the impressively retro, real-brick Stark Automotive facility, which will house the Web Slinger attraction, and talking through the technology that lets fans shoot virtual webs from eight-person open-pod vehicles – all to help Spider-Man (portrayed once again by Tom Holland) save the day from out-of-control Spider-Bots. “This new slinger vehicle will allow every one of us live out our Spider-Man fantasy and sling webs just like Spider-Man,” says Brent Strong, creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering. Read More