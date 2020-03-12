Sean Means Movie Reviews for March 12th, 2020

ARTSIES

Big Time Adolescence – 2 stars

A seemingly bright and mostly innocent 16-year-old named Mo (Griffin Gluck) attempts to navigate high school under the guidance of his best friend Zeke (Pete Davidson), an unmotivated-yet-charismatic college dropout. Although Zeke genuinely cares about Mo, things start to go awry as he teaches nontraditional life lessons in drug dealing, partying, and dating, while Mo’s well-meaning dad (Jon Cryer) tries to step in and take back the reins of his son’s upbringing. Read More

Director: Jason Orley

Starring: Pete Davidson, Griffin Gluck, Sydney Sweeney

The Times of Bill Cunningham – 2 1/2 stars

Told in Bill Cunningham’s own words from a recently unearthed six-hour 1994 interview, the iconic street photographer and fashion historian chronicles, in his customarily cheerful and plainspoken manner, moonlighting as a milliner in France during the Korean War, his unique relationship with First Lady Jackie Kennedy, his four decades at The New York Times and his democratic view of fashion and society. Narrated by Sarah Jessica Parker, The Times of Bill Cunningham features incredible photographs chosen from over 3 million previously unpublicized images and documents from Cunningham. Read More

Director: Mark Bozek

Starring: Bill Cunningham, Sarah Jessica Parker

The Traitor – 3 stars

THE TRAITOR tells the true story of Tommaso Buscetta, the man who brought down the Cosa Nostra. In the early 1980’s, an all out war rages between Sicilian mafia bosses over the heroin trade. Tommaso Buscetta, a made man, flees to hide out in Brazil. Back home, scores are being settled and Buscetta watches from afar as his sons and brother are killed in Palermo, knowing he may be next. Arrested and extradited to Italy by the Brazilian police, Buscetta makes a decision that will change everything for the Mafia: he decides to meet with Judge Giovanni Falcone and betray the eternal vow he made to the Cosa Nostra.

Director: Marco Bellocchio

Starring: Pierfrancesco Favino, Luigi Lo Cascio, Fausto Russo Alesi

S wallow – 3 1/2 stars

On the surface, Hunter (Haley Bennett) appears to have it all. A newly pregnant housewife, she seems content to spend her time tending to an immaculate home and doting on her Ken-doll husband, Richie (Austin Stowell). However, as the pressure to meet her controlling in-laws and husband’s rigid expectations mounts, cracks begin to appear in her carefully created facade. Hunter develops a dangerous habit, and a dark secret from her past seeps out in the form of a disorder called pica — a condition that has her compulsively swallowing inedible, and oftentimes life-threatening, objects. A provocative and squirm-inducing psychological thriller, SWALLOW follows one woman’s unraveling as she struggles to reclaim independence in the face of an oppressive system by whatever means possible. Read More

Director: Carlo Mirabella-Davis

Starring: Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell, Denis O’Hare

W endy – 3 1/2 stars

The classic story of Peter Pan is wildly reimagined in this ragtag epic from Benh Zeitlin, director of BEASTS OF THE SOUTHERN WILD. Lost on a mysterious island where aging and time have come unglued, Wendy must fight to save her family, her freedom, and the joyous spirit of youth from the deadly peril of growing up. Read More

Director: Benh Zeitlin

Starring: Yashua Mack, Devin France, Gage Naquin

Bloodshot – not screened

Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force — stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not — but he’s on a mission to find out.

Director: Dave Wilson

Starring: Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan

T he Hunt – TBD

Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. They don’t know they’ve been chosen… for a very specific purpose… The Hunt. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a group of globalist elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin, GLOW), knows The Hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (two-time Oscar (R) winner Hilary Swank) at the center of it all. Read More

Director: Craig Zobel

Starring: Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz

I Still Believe – 2 1/2 stars

From the makers of I CAN ONLY IMAGINE comes the true life story of Christian music mega star Jeremy Camp and his remarkable journey of love and loss that proves there is always hope in midst of tragedy and that faith tested is the only faith worth sharing. Read More

Directors: Andrew Erwin & Jon Erwin

Starring: Britt Robertson, K.J. Apa, Melissa Roxburgh

Heart of Africa – 3 stars

A Congolese man runs from a terrible accident and finds himself at a revolutionary camp, where he is told that he has a great destiny. He tries to escape by going to another town, joining a religion, becoming a missionary. Ultimately, though, he finds himself back in the very place he tried to leave. He must face his fears and his shame, but also his magnificent possibilities. Read More

Director: Tshoper Kabambi

Starring: Brandon Ray Olive, Moyindo Mpongo, Amour Lombi

