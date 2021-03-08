Geek News on the Radio for March 8th, 2021

‘Assembled: The Making of WandaVision’ Coming Soon to Disney+

A behind-the-scenes view of WandaVision will be coming to Disney+ on March 12th of this year.

via Marvel.com

Stephen King’s ‘The Talisman’ Coming to Netflix.

Stranger Thing’s Duffer Brothers will be helping Steven Spielberg in his project to bring the book to life.

via NME

California Theme Parks May re-open in April

It’s possible that Disneyland and other theme parks in California could open on April 1st under the guidelines of public health officials.

via CBS News

Space Jam’s Sequel Re-Designs Lola Bunny and Drops Pepe Le Lew

Lola Bunny has been re-designed for the new Space Jam to be more modest, and appropriate for it’s audience of children. Pepe Le Lew isn’t appearing due to his ‘overly flirtatious’ personality that doesn’t exactly fit after the #MeToo movement.

via SYFY Wire