Boner of the Day for March 9, 202

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: OH COME ON LEBRON
When asked if he would get the COVID 19 vaccine Lebron James gave an ambiguous answer. Saying “That’s a conversation that my family and I will have. Pretty much keep that to a private thing” via Pop Culture
Boner Candidate #2: PEOPLE, PEOPLE…THAT’S NOT BATH AND BODY WORKS BEHAVIOUR
A brawl broke out at an Arizona Bath and Body works over someone cutting in line. via Sacbee
Boner Candidate #3: WHAT’S WRONG WITH A LITTLE ‘FLASHING THE GOODS?
Colorado GOP Representative Lauren Boebert makes a joke about her husband who flashed a group of women, one of whom was underage at the time, at a bowling alley. via Comicsands
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: I DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU, BUT I DON’T HAVE TO WORK AT KEEPING THE ‘N’ WORD OUT OF MY VOCABULARY
Former Papa Johns CEO John Schnatter says that he has had a goal for the last 20 months not to have the N-Word in his vocabulary anymore. via The Week
Boner Candidate #2: PARTY
College students flock to Florida in order to celebrate Spring Break. A large percentage of them did not wear masks or socially distance, ignoring the threat of COVID 19.
Boner Candidate #3: YOU DEMOCRATS ARE OBSESSED WITH CONSPIRACIES
Lauren Boebert attacks the democratic party for being obessed with conspiracies. She stated that nothing happened on March 4 so it is dumb that we aren’t allowing people into the nations capitol. via Independent
