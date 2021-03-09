X96 I.P.O. | March 7, 2021

X96’S Inital Public Offering : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Dropkick Murphy’s “Middle Finger”
- The Network “Degenerate”
- Sir Chloe “Michelle”
- AJR “Way Less Sad”
- Mod Sun “Flames”
- Porter Robinson “Look at the Sky”
- AFI “Escape from Los Angeles”
- LILHUDDY “The Eulogy of You and Me”
- Poolside featuring DRAMA “I Feel High”
- Mansionair “More””
- Royal Blood “Typhoons”
- Des Rocs “This is Our Life”
- Rag ‘N’ Bone Man “All You Ever Wanted”
- Tiarra Girls “Can’t Stop the World”
- Almost Monday “Live Forever”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.