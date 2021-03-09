News

X96 I.P.O. | March 7, 2021

X96’S Inital Public Offering : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Dropkick Murphy’s “Middle Finger”
  • The Network “Degenerate”
  • Sir Chloe “Michelle”
  • AJR “Way Less Sad”
  • Mod Sun “Flames”
  • Porter Robinson “Look at the Sky”
  • AFI “Escape from Los Angeles”
  • LILHUDDY “The Eulogy of You and Me”
  • Poolside featuring DRAMA “I Feel High”
  • Mansionair “More””
  • Royal Blood “Typhoons”
  • Des Rocs “This is Our Life”
  • Rag ‘N’ Bone Man “All You Ever Wanted”
  • Tiarra Girls “Can’t Stop the World”
  • Almost Monday “Live Forever”

