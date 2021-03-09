Boner Fight for March 9, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: WHAT’S WRONG WITH A LITTLE ‘FLASHING THE GOODS?

Colorado GOP Representative Lauren Boebert makes a joke about her husband who flashed a group of women, one of whom was underage at the time, at a bowling alley. via Comicsands

Boner Candidate #2: YOU DEMOCRATS ARE OBSESSED WITH CONSPIRACIES

Lauren Boebert attacks the democratic party for being obessed with conspiracies. She stated that nothing happened on March 4 so it is dumb that we aren’t allowing people into the nations capitol. via Independent