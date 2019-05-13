Geek News on the Radio for May 13th, 2019

IT Charter Two!!!

Oculus Quest: Vader Immortal

Season 3 of Orville

It’s official. Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi adventure series The Orville will return for a third season on Fox.The renewal is not unexpected. Things were looking bright for a Season 2 renewal when the series received approval for $15.8 million in the latest round of TV tax credits for a third season, up from the $14.5 million incentive it got for Season 2. While landing a tax credit does not guarantee a pickup, it makes it more likely. The series also has strong support from the network. The Orville has developed a devoted following and excels in delayed and on-demand viewing. In its first season, it averaged 10.7 million total viewers in multi-platform audience, up 149% from its Live+Same Day delivery. This past season-to-date. The Orville averaged 1.4 and 1.81 million viewers in adults 18-49 and 5.4 million total viewers. Its Season 2 ender drew a 0.7 rating and 2.92 million viewers in Live+Same Day.

Orville Comic Book

Dark Horse Comics will bring Seth MacFarlane's sci-fi series to comic book stores with a new four-issue series this summer. Not content with dealing with the Krill and the Kaylon, the crew of Fox's The Orville have a new destination to explore: comic books. Heat Vision can exclusively reveal that a comic book series based on Seth MacFarlane's sci-fi comedy drama will debut this summer. Written by executive producer and writer from the television series David A. Goodman, with art from newcomer David Cabeza and colorist Michael Atiyeh, the Orville comic book will be a four-issue series set between the first and second seasons of the Fox hit, split into two two-issue storylines. The series, set 400 years in the future, follows the crew of the USS Orville, a mid-level exploratory craft commanded by Captain Ed Mercer (MacFarlane, who also created the show and serves as one of its writers and executive producers) and first officer Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki). The series, which debuted in Sept. 2017, was an immediate hit and quickly renewed for a second season, which began in Dec. 2018. The first of the two comic book storylines, "New Beginnings," sees Ed and Gordon's journey to a fleet conference interrupted by a distress call from what appears to be a Union ship that's older than a century, while Kelly has to intercede in a domestic dispute on board the Orville itself as Bortus plans to enroll his child in school despite their young age. The second storyline, "The Word of Avis," begins in The Orville No. 3, as the ship discovers what appears to be a Union ship headed toward Krill space — but the reality is something far more complicated and potentially deadly. The Orville launches into comic book stores July 17.

Riverdale Spinoff?

Another Riverdale spin-off is coming and it’s unlike anything fans are used to seeing in the Archie-verse. Katy Keene is the next comic that’s currently in the works to make its TV debut. While many of the details are still not out yet, some hints have already been released on what to expect from the new show. Here’s everything you need to know about Katy Keene… IS IT GOING TO SERIES? While Katy Keene was announced months ago, we had to wait to find out if the show was actually going to be picked up to series by The CW, AKA would we actually ever see the show on our TV? Well, get excited, because it has officially been announced that Katy Keene was picked up to series and we will be enjoying the adventures of Katy, Josie, and all of their friends very very soon. “One door closes, another opens,” the show’s creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa wrote on Instagram. “So thrilled that Katy Keene is coming to the @thecw with this beautiful cast! So grateful to @thatthingofwhen and @maggiekiley.director for all the love they poured into this show! NYC, here we come!!!”

Birdgirl is Coming!

The world of Harvey Birdman is expanding. Adult Swim has given a series order to "Birdgirl," a spinoff of "Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law" with Paget Brewster set to lend her voice to the title character. Brewster previously voiced Birdgirl in the original series as well as the recent special "Harvey Birdman, Attorney General," which aired on Adult Swim in October. In the new series, after being named CEO of the world's largest and most non-sensical corporation, Sebben & Sebben, Judy Ken Sebben (aka Birdgirl) has to find a way to maintain her work/superhero life balance. Through the halls of the company headquarters she assembles her Birdteam. By day, they try to drag the company into this century. By mid-afternoon, they usually end up having to break a lot of things to stop something bad that one of them may have helped cause. The half-hour series was created and will be executive produced by ME Productions. Adult Swim's Susan Shipsk will produce with Rich Ferguson-Hull directing. The series will be animated by Awesome, Inc.