Geek News on the Radio for May 24th, 2018

Damon Lindelof Explains His Vision for HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ in Heartfelt Letter to Fans

Damon Lindelof, usually among the more secretive showrunners in the industry, opens up about his planned take on Watchmen in a lengthy five-page letter on Instagram. In the post, he asks for patience and understanding from fans of the comic book series and promises that his upcoming take on Alan Moore’s beloved work is not an adaptation but instead a “remix” of the original material. “First and foremost, if you are angry that I’m working on Watchmen, I am sorry,” he writes at one point in the letter, which explains both his history with the comic book series and his ambivalence in bringing it to the small screen. “I have an immense amount of respect for [Watchmen co-creator] Alan Moore. He is an extraordinary talent of mythic proportion. I wrote him a letter, parts of which are not dissimilar to this one, because I owed him an explanation as to why I’m defying his wishes [in working on the series].”

HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ Pilot Casts Regina King, Don Johnson, Four Others

Damon Lindelof’s “Watchmen” pilot at HBO has set a number of actors in key roles, Variety has learned. Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Adelaide Clemens, and Andrew Howard will all appear in the series, with King in the lead role. King previously appeared on “The Leftovers,” the HBO drama series co-created by Lindelof and Tom Perrotta, based on Perrotta’s novel of the same name. The exact details of their characters are being kept under wraps. Lindelof on Tuesday posted a letter to fans in which he laid out his vision for the series, which he said will not be a re-telling of the story from the original graphic novel, but rather a new story in the same world with new characters set in the present day. “Some of the characters will be unknown,” he said. “New faces. New masks to cover them. We also intend to revisit the past century of Costumed Adventuring through a surprising yet familiar set of eyes…and it is here we will be taking our greatest risks.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming 2’s Villain Confirmed, Jake Gyllenhaal In Talks

While Marvel’s plans beyond next May’s still-untitled fourth Avengers movie are largely unknown, we do know that the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming will arrive a couple of months later. Tom Holland will return as Spidey, and it has now been reported that Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to play the movie’s villain. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gyllenhaal is in negotiations to appear as the classic Marvel supervillain Mysterio. The character was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, and is closely associated with Spider-Man, first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #13 back in 1964. He has also appeared as a major villain in Daredevil comics. Gyllenhaal is best known for roles in movies such as Donnie Darko, Prisoners, Brokeback Mountain, and Nightcrawler. Although the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel will be his first superhero movie, there were rumors last year that he was being lined to take over the role of Batman from Ben Affleck in the DC universe. However, he subsequently denied this was the case. Gyllenhaal was also close to being cast in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 back in 2004, after star Tobey Maguire attempted to negotiate a higher salary for himself.

Prairie nerds: Catwoman meets Tweety & Sylvester? More DC/Looney Tunes team-ups on way