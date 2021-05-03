Geek News on the Radio for May 3rd, 2021

RELEASE DATES 2021 – 2023

Black Widow – July 9th, 2021 via Marvel

Shang Chi – September 3rd, 2021 via Marvel

Eternals – November 5th, 2021 – via Marvel

Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – March 25, 2022 – via Marvel

Thor: Love and Thunder – May 6, 2022 – via Marvel

Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever – July 8, 2022 – via Marvel

Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania – Feb 17, 2023 – via Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 – May 5, 2023 – via Marvel

Rick & Morty New Season – Trailer

Adult Swim has released the trailer for the new season of Rick and Morty. via CNET

Sweet Tooth – Netflix – Teaser

Based on the comic book by Jeff Lemire. via Netflix

Netflix Shuffle Feature

Netflix will implement the “shuffle” feature, where based on what you have watched in the past Netflix can help you watch something new. via Variety

Green Lantern – Guy Gardner

Finn Wittrock has been cast as the Green Lantern in the New HBO Max Series. via Hollywood Reporter

Invincible renewed

Animated series has been renewed for a second season after an intense season one finale. via Men’s Health