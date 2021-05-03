Geek News on the Radio for May 3rd, 2021

RELEASE DATES 2021 – 2023
Black Widow – July 9th, 2021 via Marvel
Shang Chi – September 3rd, 2021 via Marvel
Eternals – November 5th, 2021 – via Marvel
Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – March 25, 2022 – via Marvel
Thor: Love and Thunder – May 6, 2022 – via Marvel
Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever – July 8, 2022 – via Marvel
Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania – Feb 17, 2023 – via Marvel
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 – May 5, 2023 – via Marvel
Rick & Morty New Season – Trailer
Adult Swim has released the trailer for the new season of Rick and Morty. via CNET
Sweet Tooth – Netflix – Teaser
Based on the comic book by Jeff Lemire. via Netflix
Netflix Shuffle Feature
Netflix will implement the “shuffle” feature, where based on what you have watched in the past Netflix can help you watch something new. via Variety
Green Lantern – Guy Gardner
Finn Wittrock has been cast as the Green Lantern in the New HBO Max Series. via Hollywood Reporter
Invincible renewed
Animated series has been renewed for a second season after an intense season one finale. via Men’s Health
