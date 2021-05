Boner Candidate #1: A KNEE TO THE CROTCH WILL TEACH YOU

Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel was arrested for assaulting a high school kid while substitute teaching. via Kansas City

Boner Candidate #2: OKAY. I WAS A SLAVE MASTER

Bobby Paul Edwards was given 10 years in prison for convincing a black man, with a disability to work for him for 100 hours per week without pay. via MSN