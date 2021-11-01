Geek News on the Radio for November 1st, 2021

The Book of Boba Fett Trailer Released
South Park Creators Confirm New Project
The new project, featured on Paramount +, will not be considered feature films but fans can expect something a little longer than a normal episode. These new South Park specials will begin with the first one dropping on November 25th and will continue through 2027.
via Cartoon Brew , Screen Rant
The Venture Bros. Movie Update
Jackson Publick, co-creator of the show, recently Tweeted a photo of what seems to be the cover of a new Venture Bros. script titled “Long-Form Special”.
Brendan Fraser in Batgirl
Brendan Fraser has been cast as the villain Firefly in DC’s new Batgirl movie.
