Geek News on the Radio for November 1st, 2021

The Book of Boba Fett Trailer Released

South Park Creators Confirm New Project

The new project, featured on Paramount +, will not be considered feature films but fans can expect something a little longer than a normal episode. These new South Park specials will begin with the first one dropping on November 25th and will continue through 2027.

via Cartoon Brew , Screen Rant

The Venture Bros. Movie Update

Jackson Publick, co-creator of the show, recently Tweeted a photo of what seems to be the cover of a new Venture Bros. script titled “Long-Form Special”.

via Gizmodo

Brendan Fraser in Batgirl

Brendan Fraser has been cast as the villain Firefly in DC’s new Batgirl movie.

via Variety