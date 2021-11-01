Mark Hoppus Performs For 1st Time Since His Cancer Battle

You can call this a treat.

Blink-182s Mark Hoppus officially returned to the stage for the first time since beating cancer.

Hoppus, dressed as Batman, joined bandmate Travis Barker at the drummer’s “Halloween Rager” House of Horrors over the weekend.

One of the songs they did together was “What’s My Age Again?”

Also included in the star-studded lineup were Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne.

Did you go to any “Halloween Ragers” over the weekend?