Geek News on the Radio for November 4th, 2019

Ant Man 3

Michael Douglas has seemingly confirmed that he will be reprising his role as Dr. Hank Pym in Ant-Man 3, as he recently revealed filming is scheduled to commence in January 2021.Douglas, who played Scott Lang’s friend and mentor in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, appeared to acknowledge his return to the franchise in an interview with Collider, in which he admitted that principal photography on the threequel was set to start in just over a year from now. “The Marvel world has really been a blast!” the actor told the outlet. “I love them, I’m having a great time. We’re starting a third [Ant-Man movie] in the beginning of January ’21. That’s our date for starting another Marvel [movie].” The tentative production schedule for Ant-Man 3, outlined by Douglas, suggests that the third instalment may potentially slot into Marvel’s 2022 release slate, especially since the studio claimed release dates for February 18, 2022 and July 29, 2022 (with a Black Panther sequel confirmed for May 6, 2022).

Spider-Verse 2

The original “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” was a hit with both critics and comic book fans when it was released in 2018. Now, fans of the Oscar-winning film have a little something to look forward to. The franchise announced the sequel Friday to the pure delight of fans everywhere. The new movie is set to be released on April 8, 2022. No other details have been provided. Still, the announcement is welcoming. In a saturated comic book and superhero movie era, “Spider-Verse” stood out for its stunning animation and energy. In a crowded 2019 Oscar field, the movie beat out hits like “Incredibles 2,” “Isle of Dogs” and “Ralph Breaks the Internet” to win for best animated feature. The movie follows Miles Morales, an Afro-Hispanic teen who develops powers when bit by a spider (sound familiar?). Read More

Bob Iger Talks Star Wars

Since becoming chief executive of The Walt Disney Company in 2005, Bob Iger has masterminded the Mouse House’s growth into an entertainment empire with the takeovers of Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox. The studio’s films have taken $8.3bn (£6.4bn) at box offices worldwide so far this year, and account for about $4 in every $10 spent at North American cinemas. Following the publication of his memoir, titled The Ride of a Lifetime (Disney does theme parks too), he gave his only UK interview to BBC media editor Amol Rajan. Here are five key things he said, including why “less is more” in the Star Wars universe, why Martin Scorsese was wrong to compare Marvel films to theme parks, and why Disney didn’t go through with a deal to buy Twitter.

Superman and Lois

The future of the Arrow-verse is going to drastically change after the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event, with Arrow coming to an end. However, as The CW’s universe of superhero TV shows looks to the future, there are a couple of familiar faces that may be getting a spin-off. According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, Superman & Lois Lane is in the works from the network. The series, which would star Supergirl, guest stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in the titular roles. The series is being written and executive produced by Todd Helbing, who previously served as showrunner on The Flash. A brief description of the series, per EW, reads, “the potential show would follow the super-duo as they deal with all of the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.” Of course, these aren’t just any working parents. One of them is a superhero, the other is one of the world’s most renowned journalists.

The Power

In her first major TV role, Leslie Mann (The Other Woman, This Is 40) is set as a lead in The Power, Amazon’s 10-episode global thriller drama series based on Naomi Alderman’s feminist sci-fi book, from Jane Featherstone’s Sister (Chernobyl). Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale) is directing and executive producing The Power, which will premiere worldwide on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories. Adapted for screen by Alderman, who is working alongside an all-female writers’ room, in The Power, all teenage girls in the world develop the power to electrocute people at will. It’s hereditary, it’s inbuilt, and it can’t be taken away from them. Coming alive to the thrill of pure power: the ability to hurt or even kill by releasing electrical jolts from their fingertips, they rapidly learn they can awaken the Power in older women. Soon enough nearly every woman in the world can do it. And then everything is different.

Adam Diver Helps Find a Dog

The actors helped reunite director Leos Carax with his 9-year-old canine in Brussels, where Driver is shooting the helmer’s musical ‘Annette’ with Marion Cotillard.

Adam Driver deserves a big lick across his face. The Star Wars actor was in Belgium shooting a musical with Marion Cotillard — Annette, about a stand-up comic and his opera singer wife — when director Leos Carax’s 9-year-old black-and-white dog, Javelot, went missing. “Everyone was distraught,” Driver, 35, says. “I have a dog. And sets mold into family really quickly, and that extends to their family as well.” So he snapped into action, shooting a video in Brussels’ Parc Royal next to a lost dog poster, begging the public to search for the pooch. “We will put you in the movie. We’ll give you chocolate. We’ll christen your child. We’ll do anything as a way of saying thank you” Driver promised on the clip. Then he sent it to his more social-media-savvy Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill and asked him to tweet it to his 3 million followers. The happy ending: After the video was viewed some 800,000 times, Javelot was spotted at a train station and reunited with Carax. Notes Driver, “Mark is a powerful, powerful guy.”

More Nick Cage

The ‘Mandy’ star is set to do battle with hellish animatronics in a film directed by Kevin Lewis and written by G.O. Parsons. Nicolas Cage is set to do battle with hellish animatronics in a nightmare-fueled theme park in the thriller Wally’s Wonderland. The project will be directed by Kevin Lewis (The Drop) with a screenplay from G.O. Parsons. The screenplay made the Blood List, the annual genre list of unproduced thriller and horror scripts that based on a survey of industrial professionals. In Wally’s Wonderland, Cage is set to play a man, simply known as The Janitor, who is forced to spend the night at an evil and twisted amusement park and have to fight off animatronics that have come to life. The Janitor has to survive the night to make it out from the park alive. No other casting details have been announced. The film is scheduled to begin production in late January.

