Geek News on the Radio for October 3rd, 2019

New Birds of Prey Trailer

New Ryan Reynolds Movie

Andre Ovredal to Direct Dracula

Fresh off of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, director André Øvredal is cracking open an old creaky coffin that’s been gathering dust in Hollywood for years. THR reports that Øvredal is set to take on Last Voyage of the Demeter, a high seas vampire thriller—underappreciated genre IMHO—that has floated from company to company over the years before recently finding port at Amblin Partners. (For context: The last time the project surfaced, Neil Marshall was offering Viggo Mortensen the lead role in 2012.) Written in 2001 by Bragi Schut (Escape Room), the film follows the ship called “Demeter” that ferried history’s most famous vampire from Transylvania to London in Bram Stoker‘s Dracula. In the novel, the “Demeter” arrives destroyed and carrying one insane survivor, and Last Voyage tells the story of all the batty madness that goes down to bring it to that point. Øvredal is a fantastic candidate for what sounds like a tense, one-location thriller that plays with setting and paranoia. Before Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, the Norwegian filmmaker helmed The Autopsy of Jane Doe, a tense, locked-room horror flick that saw Brian Cox and Emile Hirsch trying to survive a night in a morgue with a possibly-possessed corpse. Based on the concept, Last Voyage of the Demeter is basically the same idea but with the added bonus of vampirism and seasickness. Also, if Øvredal wants to just go ahead and cast Brian Cox as Dracula I’m not going to sit here and complain.

Read More

Stranger Things Stars Get Pay Raise for Season 4

It pays to battle the Demogorgon: The stars of Netflix’s sci-fi hit Stranger Things will be getting big pay raises for the upcoming third season, our sister site Deadline is reporting. Young cast members Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Noah Schnapp (Will) will see a per-episode increase from $30,000 to upwards of $250,000. (Brown will receive slightly more than her young co-stars.) Meanwhile, Winona Ryder (Joyce) and David Harbour (Sheriff Hopper) will see their per-episode fee rise to upwards of $350,000. Fellow series regulars Natalia Dyer (Nancy) and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan) will make between $100,000 and $150,000 per episode in Season 3. (Netflix hasn’t officially commented on Deadline’s report.) One of Netflix’s buzziest breakout hits since its 2016 debut, Stranger Things scored a Season 3 renewal in December, with production on the eight-episode season due to get underway next month. The new season will add Maya Hawke (PBS’ upcoming Little Women) as a series regular, playing “alternative girl” Robin, and promote Priah Ferguson (Lucas’ kid sister Erica) to recurring guest status.

Read More