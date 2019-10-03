Boner of The Day for October 3rd, 2019

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: LET’S SAVE IKE

SALT LAKE CITY — Friends and strangers rallied behind 20-year-old Isaac “Ike” Bustos-Hernandez who has been in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody since June. Friends and complete strangers have donated thousands of dollars to bond Ike out of U.S. custody while fighting deportation. “No human should ever have to go through this. We love him,” former teacher Nicholina Womack said. Ike’s parents brought them from Mexico while in preschool. In Utah, Ike thrived: graduating high school, volunteering with young people and learning graphic design.

“Very intelligent, very creative. He has so much potential yet, this one thing is looming over his head and holding him back,” Womack said. In June, Womack was shocked to learn Issac was detained and later sent to a detention center in Colorado. Womack said Ike was working on becoming a citizen and believes time just ran out. “This whole experience has really been my worst nightmare,” Ike said on a taped phone call from a detention center in Colorado. “I’m generally overwhelmed. I can’t state that enough how grateful and overwhelmed I am.” Read More

Boner Candidate #2: JUST DUMP IT HERE

PHILADELPHIA — Mayor Jim Kenney has a strong anti-dumping program with increased fines for offenders, and even a special unit to investigate illegal dumping. So, it would seem particularly scandalous and deplorable that a crew with the City of Philadelphia was caught on surveillance tape illegally dumping demolition waste on a Southwest Philadelphia street. A man, who wanted to remain anonymous, says the alleged incident happened on Thursday around 11:30 a.m. In the video, you can see a city sanitation truck pull up to the 5400 block of Paschall Avenue. Then, two people, presumably city workers, get out of the truck and do the unthinkable. You then see a big plume of dust clouds the area as they dump a pile of drywall, mortar and other demolition materials. The men then quickly jump back into the truck and drive off. The tipster could not believe what he was seeing. “I rewound it over and over to make sure it was what I was seeing. And yeah, it was clear it was our sanitation department,” he said. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: NO, JUST DISGUSTING

A woman has been filmed clipping a man’s toenails publicly on a train. Love isn’t always pretty. A disturbing video has surfaced that shows a man and a woman doing something arguably inappropriate on a train. The footage appears to show the woman trimming the man’s toenails in public while he sits back and relaxes. The strange video appeared on the Instagram page PassengerShaming, which documents the strange, disturbing and sometimes gross things people do during their travels, Fox News reported. “Happy Monday!” the video was captioned, along with a hashtag reading “choochoo”, suggesting the act took place on a train. Based on the responses, it’s pretty clear that social media users were not OK with the public grooming. “Where are all the shavings and clippings going? I’m sure she has a tarp underneath them,” one user sarcastically stated. Another user simply said, “That is disgusting.” Surprisingly, there were others who seemed genuinely impressed, regarding the woman’s act as a display of affection. “I want a girl who will make me sandwiches and cut my toenails,” one person said, while another simply wrote, “Well that’s love right there.” Read More

Boner Candidate #1: PERHAPS NOT THE BEST CHOICE FOR A POLICE CAR

(CNN)Talk about bad timing. A Tesla electric police patrol car in the Bay Area ran low on power at one of the worst possible times last Friday — during a pursuit. It’s unclear exactly why the 2014 Tesla Model S 85 wasn’t fully charged and lost juice at such an inopportune moment, according to Fremont Police Department’s spokesperson, Geneva Bosques. “It happens from time to time, especially if an officer returns to the station to take a report and then they never go back out in the street,” she told CNN. The police officer driving the Tesla was pursuing a suspect who was wanted in connection with a crime in Santa Clara, according to Bosques. After confirming the license plate, the officer attempted a traffic stop, the car failed to yield and the driver took off at a high rate of speed, she said. “Just realized I am down to six miles of battery on the Tesla, so I may lose it here in a sec,” the officer driving the Tesla said, according to Fremont Police dispatch audio obtained via Broadcastify. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: THE APTLY NAMED “EARLY TERMINATION FEE”

SAN LORENZO, Calif. — Isabel Albright of San Lorenzo was among the oldest people in America – living through two world wars, 18 presidents and several moon landings. She was born before television came into being. Yet, ironically, she didn’t outlive her satellite TV contract. And that was a problem. “Everything was fine until we went to disconnect and that’s when all the surprises happened,” said her son-in-law, John Manrique of Hayward, California. Albright died last December at the remarkable age of 102. The family has been repairing the house for sale, sifting through boxes and closing up a life that spanned a whole century. Which was why the last bill from DirecTV seemed so galling: Although she lived more than 100 years, Albright still received an “early termination fee” from DirecTV. “They told us… we’re going to charge you $160 for an early termination fee,” Manrique scoffed. “She’s gone. Nobody’s living (here). We’re selling the house. You’re going to tell us we have to keep the service at a house that’s not ours?” Read More

Boner Candidate #3: I NEED ME SOME BEER

Russell William Geddings, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to charges of third-degree arson and malicious injury to personal property. Circuit Judge Donald Hocker then sentenced Geddings to 15 years in prison for the arson charge and 10 years in prison on the malicious injury to personal property charge, suspended to five years of probation. The sentences are to run consecutively. Investigators said that on Dec. 5, 2018, Geddings went to the Walmart store located at 508 Bypass 72 NW and started a fire on a clothing rack in the men’s section of the store before fleeing the scene. Investigators circulated a surveillance photo through Crime Stoppers and a witness told investigators that she had spotted Geddings at the Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works building. Investigators were able to confirm it had been Geddings at CPW and apprehended him without incident. Geddings told investigators he set the fire as a diversion tactic while he stole a case of beer from the store, Stumbo said. Walmart reported the fire did about $1.2 million in damage to merchandise in the store. Read More