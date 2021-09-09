Geek News on the Radio for September 9th, 2021

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 trailer announced
There’s going to be a lot of time travel, back to the future style!
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds announces more cast members
We’ll be getting Melissa Navia as Lieutenant Erica Ortegas, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.
Lego Star Wars announces it’s Halloween special
Despite being a Halloween special, for Lego Star Wars it has a surprisingly complex plotline.
Sony pushes Venom’s sequel closer after the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings proved to be a huge success. Feeling confident, Sony announced that Venom will be released on October 1st instead of October 15th.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.