GeekNews

Geek News on the Radio for September 9th, 2021

Posted on

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 trailer announced

There’s going to be a lot of time travel, back to the future style!

via Gizmodo

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds announces more cast members

We’ll be getting Melissa Navia as Lieutenant Erica Ortegas, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

via Engadget

Lego Star Wars announces it’s Halloween special

Despite being a Halloween special, for Lego Star Wars it has a surprisingly complex plotline.

via Gizmodo

Sony pushes Venom’s sequel closer after the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings proved to be a huge success. Feeling confident, Sony announced that Venom will be released on October 1st instead of October 15th.

via SYFY

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top