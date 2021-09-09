Geek News on the Radio for September 9th, 2021

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 trailer announced

There’s going to be a lot of time travel, back to the future style!

via Gizmodo

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds announces more cast members

We’ll be getting Melissa Navia as Lieutenant Erica Ortegas, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

via Engadget

Lego Star Wars announces it’s Halloween special

Despite being a Halloween special, for Lego Star Wars it has a surprisingly complex plotline.

via Gizmodo

Sony pushes Venom’s sequel closer after the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings proved to be a huge success. Feeling confident, Sony announced that Venom will be released on October 1st instead of October 15th.

via SYFY