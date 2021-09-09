Sean Means Movie Reviews for September 9th, 2021

Artsies:

The Alpinist – climbing documentary – theaters – 3 stars

The Alpinist is a climbing documentary about Marc-André Leclerc and his incredibly bold climbs without rope or a camera.

Director: Peter Mortimer, Nick Rosen

Starring: Marc-André Leclerc, Brette Harrington, Peter Mortimer

The Lost Leonardo – art scandal – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

After the ‘Salvator Mundi’ was sold to an arthouse and famed for being another one of Leonardo da Vinci’s works until the legitimacy becomes questioned, and an investigation begins.

Director: Andreas Koefoed

Starring: Martin Kemp, Jerry Saltz, Doug Patteson

What I saw:

Queenpins – coupon caper comedy – theaters – 1 1/2 stars

A suburban homemaker, her best friend JoJo, and a vlogger with big dreams all work together on an illegal coupon scheme worth millions.

Director: Aron Gaudet, Gita Pullapilly

Starring: Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Paul Walter Hauser

The Card Counter – casino-based character drama.

A former military interrogator turned gambler, works for his thrilling revenge.

Director: Paul Schrader

Starring: Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan

