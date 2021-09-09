Boner Fight for September 9th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: OUR PATRONIZIN LEGISLATURE NEEDS TO HAVE A WORD WITH DONOVAN

After Utah’s resolution to fix ‘critical race theory,’ Donovann Mitchell criticized the decision. Senate President Stuart Adams addressed this by saying that “We’ve got work to do to try to educate them” in reference to people protesting against the decision.

via Deseret News

Boner Candidate #2: DONALD TRUMP…CIVIL WAR HISTORIAN.

While the statue of Robert E. Lee was being taken down, Donald Trump released a statement calling him “the greatest strategist of them all,” who could have single handily won the civil war “except for Gettysburg.”

via Yahoo News