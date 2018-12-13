Green Day Drops a New Video for ‘Youngblood’

Fans are getting an opportunity to go on the road with Green Day with their newest video for the song “Youngblood.” The video takes fans through 117 gigs across 14 months and 27 countries and is thought of as Christmas present for fans. The band recently told NME that the song was originally slated to appear on their “lost” album Cigarettes and Valentines. The band is keeping plenty busy these days as Billie Joe Armstrong recently confirmed that he was already writing songs for Green Day’s next album. An Anniversary tour is also being discussed for 2019.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.