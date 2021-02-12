Green Day Finally Getting The Funko Pop! Treatment

Green Day fans and Funko Pop! collectors rejoice – your moment is finally here.
At long last, Green Day will be immortalized with their own vinyl Funko Pop! figures, according to a tweet the company sent out this week.
No further details – like when the figures will be out or which era of Green Day’s long career they will cover.
LOOK: Here's why rumors are swirling those new @GreenDay Pop! vinyl figures from @OriginalFunko are finally on the way https://t.co/4lsqbjj78s
— altpress (@AltPress) February 11, 2021
Dozens of rock bands have gotten the Funko Pop! treatment over the years, including Metallica, KISS, AC/DC, and Blink-182.
Do you collect Funko Pops? What other bands should get their own figures?
