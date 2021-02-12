News

Green Day Finally Getting The Funko Pop! Treatment

Green Day fans and Funko Pop! collectors rejoice – your moment is finally here.

At long last, Green Day will be immortalized with their own vinyl Funko Pop! figures, according to a tweet the company sent out this week.

No further details – like when the figures will be out or which era of Green Day’s long career they will cover.

Dozens of rock bands have gotten the Funko Pop! treatment over the years, including Metallica, KISS, AC/DC, and Blink-182.

Do you collect Funko Pops? What other bands should get their own figures?

Comments
