Ex-Nirvana Members Still Jam Together

The surviving members of Nirvana still get together for a jam session from time to time.

Dave Grohl and Nirvana/Foo Fighters guitarist Pat Smear went on the Howard Stern Show and revealed that they still get together with bassist Krist Novoselic and “play as if we’re in Nirvana, so I don’t have to miss it”.

But while they might jam out on old Nirvana songs, Smear says he never listens to the band’s records, calling it “too painful”.

Actual live performances by ex-Nirvana members occasionally happen for charity – most recently a January 2020 show at the Hollywood Palladium with St. Vincent, Beck, and Dave

Grohl’s daughter Violet filling in on lead vocals.

Will we ever get an actual Nirvana reunion? Would it feel right if it happened?