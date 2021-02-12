‘Game Of Thrones’ Actress Makes Accusations Against Marilyn Manson

Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco is the latest woman to come forward accusing Marilyn Manson of abusive behavior.

Bianco, who says she grew up idolizing Manson as a teenager, was cast in one of the singer’s music videos in 2009.

She says he lost his temper on-set and “became violent”, tying her down and subjecting her to BDSM-style punishment even though “they hadn’t discussed consent or safe words”. She claims the incident left her with physical scars and PTSD.

“I thought he was in love with me. I did not understand that what was happening to me was very, very wrong,” Bianco told GMA. https://t.co/U71TdgCXuJ — Mic (@mic) February 12, 2021

Multiple women including actress Evan Rachel Wood have accused Manson of abusive behavior, which he denies. Manson has since been dropped by his record label, talent agency, and longtime manager.

How should Manson respond to these latest allegations?