X96 I.P.O. | February 14, 2021

X96’S Inital Public Offereing : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Death From Above 1979 “One + One”
- The Network “Degenerate”
- 3OH!3 “I’m So Sad”
- Mod Sun featuring Avril Lavigne “Flames”
- Benee “Happen to Me”
- Weather “C’est La Vie”
- Orson Wilds “Stand Up”
- Sir Chloe “Michelle”
- ONR featuring Sarah Barthel “Must Stop”
- Des Rocs “This is Our Life”
- Poolside featuring DRAMA “I Feel High”
- Royal Blood “Typhoons”
- The Dirty Nil “Blunt Force Concussion”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.