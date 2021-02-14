News

X96 I.P.O. | February 14, 2021

Posted on

X96’S Inital Public Offereing : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Death From Above 1979 “One + One”
  • The Network “Degenerate”
  • 3OH!3 “I’m So Sad”
  • Mod Sun featuring Avril Lavigne “Flames”
  • Benee “Happen to Me”
  • Weather “C’est La Vie”
  • Orson Wilds “Stand Up”
  • Sir Chloe “Michelle”
  • ONR featuring Sarah Barthel “Must Stop”
  • Des Rocs “This is Our Life”
  • Poolside featuring DRAMA “I Feel High”
  • Royal Blood “Typhoons”
  • The Dirty Nil “Blunt Force Concussion”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top