Here’s the Full Setlist from Tool’s First Show in Almost Two Years

Tool finally got to hit the road on Monday night, their first time in almost two years.

The band kicked off a tour that was originally planned much sooner in support of their 2019 album ‘Fear Inoculum.’

The full setlist for the Eugene, Oregon show was:

1. Fear Inoculum

2. Opiate (extended version)

3. The Pot

4. Pushit (First time since 2014, album version)

5. Pneuma

6. The Grudge

7. Right In Two (First time since 2011)

8. Hooker With A Penis (First time since 2014)

9. Descending

Intermission

10. Chocolate Chip Trip

11. Eon Blue Apocalypse

12. The Patient

13. Invincible

Outro

Tool will be performing at Maverik Center on January 25th. Tickets are on sale at axs.com.

What songs do you wish Tool would add to its setlist? Are you looking forward to seeing them on tour?