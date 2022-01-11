Boner Fight for January 11th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: DONALD TRUMP SCREWS OVER A SMALL PUBLIC SCHOOL.

Due to Donald Trump using a loophole to claim his golf courses over paid taxes, small local governments are forced to give the golf courses huge refund checks. One of these checks is being forked over by the tiny Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District, which only has a single elementary school, a single middle school, and a single high school. Now, $588,155 that could have been used for education is being taken by Trump’s golf course.

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #2: TUCKER CARLSON AND HIS ARTLESS, HEARTLESS INSULTS.

Tucker Carlson attacked Nancy Pelosi’s appearance by saying that she looks like Michael Jackson.

via Yahoo News