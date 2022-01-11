The Most Controversial Album Covers of All Time

Shutterstock

You can’t always judge an album by its cover, but these albums have some of the most controversial in music history

A list from the U.K.’s The Independent included The Beatles’ infamous ‘Yesterday and Today’ album cover that featured the Fab Four dressed as butchers and holding decapitated baby dolls. The cover was quickly replaced.

The simple cover for Sex Pistols album ‘Never Mind the Bollocks’ caused a stir because of the usage of the word ‘bollocks.’

The 13 most controversial album covers of all time https://t.co/5RjUpALy9T — The Independent (@Independent) January 11, 2022

Of course, Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ is STILL causing controversy thanks to a lawsuit by the baby on the album cover.

Check out the whole list over at Independent.co.uk

Who has your all-time favorite album cover? Have you ever been offended by an album’s artwork?