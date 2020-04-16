Here’s Your Chance To Buy David Bowie’s Wallpaper

Looking for a home improvement project to tackle during the lockdown? Why not redo the walls with David Bowie’s custom-designed wallpaper? Two rolls of wallpaper featuring prints designed by Bowie in 1995 are being auctioned off by Sotheby’s, alongside works by Picasso, Andy Warhol, and other artists. The prints, titled Conflict and Minotaur, are expected to fetch between $20,000 and $40,000 each – pretty steep for a roll of wallpaper.

‘Two rolls of the wallpaper designed by Bowie (expected to fetch $45,000-$70,000, collectively) will be offered for online bidding between April 17 and April 28 as part of Sotheby’s online Prints and Multiples sale.’ https://t.co/IRsZPdM0zn — WhatSellsBest.com (@WhatSellsBest) April 16, 2020