Idris Elba Frontrunner to Be Next Bond

Good! Idris Elba kicks ass!

According to a new report, the next person to play James Bond once Daniel Craig leaves will be, Idris Elba.

Reports say that director Antione Fuqua talked with the producer of Bond movies Barbara Broccoli, and said the time was right for Bond to be black. Elba of course, has denied even being approached for the role, but a person can change their mind, right?

Other names that have been floated around for the role are Henry Cavill, Michael Fassbender, Tom Hiddleston, and George Clooney.