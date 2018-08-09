Dave Grohl Lives By His Dad’s Advice

You’ve got to cherish these precious moments

Dave Grohl has accomplished just about everything you can accomplish as a rock star. But the Foo Fighters frontman is still able to keep it real, all thanks to some advice he got from his dad.

Grohl says his father James had a friend who went broke as a musician, so dad told young Dave “this ain’t going to last, you better treat every single check like it’s your last one”. Grohl says his father was “a badass and a super smart dude”, and to this day, Grohl treats every new record like it’s the last one he’ll ever make.