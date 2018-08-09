Dave Grohl Lives By His Dad’s Advice

You’ve got to cherish these precious moments
Dave Grohl has accomplished just about everything you can accomplish as a rock star. But the Foo Fighters frontman is still able to keep it real, all thanks to some advice he got from his dad.
Grohl says his father James had a friend who went broke as a musician, so dad told young Dave “this ain’t going to last, you better treat every single check like it’s your last one”. Grohl says his father was “a badass and a super smart dude”, and to this day, Grohl treats every new record like it’s the last one he’ll ever make.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.