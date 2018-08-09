Pearl Jam Raises $11 Million To Fight Homelessness

Hometown heroes!
This week, Pearl Jam returned to their hometown of Seattle for the first time in five years – and raised more than $11 million to help the homeless in the process. The band is playing two sold-out shows at Safeco Field, and also partnering with local businesses and restaurants to raise money for their Home Show fund.90% of the money raised will go to programs in the Seattle area.
This weekend also sees the debut of a new Pearl Jam exhibit at the Seattle Museum of Pop Culture.
