Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Talks Depression

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds has been open about his battle with depression in the past. This weekend on Twitter, he posted a series of tweets to describe his current mental state.

I really have so much. Incredible privilege. Beautiful children and a woman that loves me so much and fights for me. It overwhelms me how blessed I am every day. Still I become incredibly numb and grey in spurts of months/years. Comes and goes — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) November 8, 2020

My desire in sharing is to destigmatize depression. This isn’t a weakness or cry for help. This is reality. Money/fame will not cure my life’s struggle w depression. It started in my early teens and comes and goes. I don’t know y. Therapy has saved my life though. — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) November 8, 2020

In his tweets, Reynolds talks about a “spike” in depression he has been experiencing lately. While he says he is not sure if it’s from world events, or if it’s seasonal, he says he is seeking help from his therapist.

Been having such a bad spike of depression lately. not sure if it’s seasonal/world events/?. Either way it feels incredibly overwhelming and gray. V antisocial & filled w anxiety.

Seeking help w my therapist. I share this publicly so that if anyone else feels it u aren’t alone. — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) November 8, 2020

new beginnings love to all X — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) November 8, 2020

Reynolds goes on to say that he wants to help to destigmatize depression and says that his opening up is not a sign of weakness.

The frontman continues by saying he is privileged and will never lose his fight against depression.

Do you think there needs to be more talk about mental health? What is your favorite Imagine Dragons song?