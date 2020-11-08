News

Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Talks Depression

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds has been open about his battle with depression in the past. This weekend on Twitter, he posted a series of tweets to describe his current mental state.

In his tweets, Reynolds talks about a “spike” in depression he has been experiencing lately. While he says he is not sure if it’s from world events, or if it’s seasonal, he says he is seeking help from his therapist.

Reynolds goes on to say that he wants to help to destigmatize depression and says that his opening up is not a sign of weakness.
The frontman continues by saying he is privileged and will never lose his fight against depression.

Do you think there needs to be more talk about mental health? What is your favorite Imagine Dragons song?

