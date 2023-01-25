News

Jiu-Jitsu With Maynard James Keenan?

Music News | Maynard James Keenan
Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan is hosting a Jiu-Jitsu class, “An Introduction To Brazilian Jiu Jitsu” which will take place on Saturday, February 11 at the new Verde Valley Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu facility in Cottonwood, Arizona.

It is described as a “detailed orientation for beginners, white belts, and blue belts. Upper belts are also welcome to attend. There will be two sessions, and space is limited.”

Keenan has been training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu for years and hit a major milestone in 2021 by being awarded his brown belt, placing him just one promotion away from the coveted black belt.

Get more information at verdevalleybjj.com.

