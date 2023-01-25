Jiu-Jitsu With Maynard James Keenan?

Maynard James Keenan | Shutterstock

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan is hosting a Jiu-Jitsu class, “An Introduction To Brazilian Jiu Jitsu” which will take place on Saturday, February 11 at the new Verde Valley Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu facility in Cottonwood, Arizona.

It is described as a “detailed orientation for beginners, white belts, and blue belts. Upper belts are also welcome to attend. There will be two sessions, and space is limited.”

Keenan has been training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu for years and hit a major milestone in 2021 by being awarded his brown belt, placing him just one promotion away from the coveted black belt.

Maynard’s newly revamped @VerdeValleyBJJ & Muay Thai studio opens on Feb.6. MJK hosts a one-time only introductory class on Feb. 11. Space is highly limited. Book your spot: call 928-963-6173 or email [email protected] #maynardjameskeenan pic.twitter.com/UXWInmd8YZ — PUSCIFER (@puscifer) January 24, 2023

Get more information at verdevalleybjj.com.

