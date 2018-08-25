Korn Frontman Speaks Out On Wife’s Death And Mental Illness

Jonathan Davis lost his estranged wife on Friday and now the Korn frontman is speaking out for the first time since her death. Davis shared a message on Instagram Wednesday night, blaming mental illness which led to her addiction and is to blame for her death, the cause of which is still unknown. “Over the past decade, my wife has been very very sick. She had a serious mental illness and her addiction was a side effect. I loved her with ALL of my being,” Davis writes.

Korn’s lead singer says that Deven is the reason why he so passionately advocates for people struggling with mental illness and he hopes her story will help inspire change.