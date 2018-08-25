Where Are The Most Scenic Restaurants in the Country?

Croutons with a view
Restaurant reservation app Open Table has revealed its list of the 100 most scenic restaurants in America. The results come from user reviews. California has 28 of the top 100 followed by Florida with 13 and New York with 7. Most of these restaurants have stunning views of the city, country, ocean or other body of water.
Here are some pictures of some of their selections. You can see the list broken down at USA Today.
