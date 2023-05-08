Listen to the New Thirty Seconds to Mars Song

Thirty Seconds To Mars

It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day



“I definitely don’t have the ability to show up and keep things simple,” Thirty Seconds To Mars’

Jared Leto says when asked about the process of making the group’s sixth album, It’s The End Of

The World But It’s A Beautiful Day . “I always like to make my life, and everyone else’s life, as

interesting as possible. I want to take advantage of every opportunity and make it as rewarding,

creative, and special as I can.”



Indeed, It’ s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day is a triumphant new musical offering from

Thirty Seconds To Mars, which Leto co – founded with his brother Shannon and has been driven by

their intuitive creative interplay ever since. The siblings wrote hundre ds of new songs remotely over

the last several years and specifically carved out these 10 for the album, inspired by the gamut of

emotions and experiences through which they’ve navigated in the five years since the release of

their chart – topping previous a lbum, America .



“Shannon and I wanted to make an album that speaks to who we are now,” Jared says of the

project, which is led by the propulsive single and opening song, “Stuck.” “The connective threads

are a sense of optimism, celebration, vulnerability, and simplicity too. We didn’t want to return to

something we’re familiar with, and I think we did that.”



It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day is focused and concise, with no songs longer than

three – and – a – half minutes and an emphasis on Jar ed’s emotive, straight – from – the – heart vocals.

“There’s very little fat,” Jared emphasizes. “We’re a band that used to have 12 – minute songs, and

not doing that is a new experience for us and takes a lot of restraint. We’ve done the anthemic

arena – rock thing . It was interesting to take a step back and look at songs to find out, how little can

we do here? How minimal can things be, and what’s the most important aspect of a given song? My

brother also took a big position in terms of producing songs in addition to drumming . ”



Throughout the album, the songs here explore new feelings and colors while taking solace in the

elemental: love, seizing the moment, heartbreak, and transcendence. Among the highlights are the

strident, hook – filled “Seasons,” which is enveloped in the reassuring warmth of acoustic guitar and

effervescent synths; the roof – raising, arms – in – the – air tracks “Life Is Beautiful” and “Avalanche”; and

the artfully produced gems “World on Fire” and “7:1.” Says Jared of the latter, “It has a sense of

mystery and atmosphere. It’s melodic and has some darker undertones and a really strong rhythm.

It feels like Thirty Seconds To Mars – it doesn’t sound like anyone except us.”



The band’s commitment to getting out of its own comfort zone extended even to song titles. To wit,

Jared says “Life Is Beautiful” was originally named “Misery,” until he realized “the world has a lot of

misery in it already. There are more days in life where I look out at the sky here and acknowledge

the beauty of life, so I’m g lad that’s where the song ended up.”