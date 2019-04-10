Marilyn Manson Is Making An Album With Shooter Jennings

Shock rocker Marilyn Manson and outlaw country singer Shooter Jennings might seem like an odd pairing, but the duo is teaming up for a new album, one Manson says is already ‘halfway done’. Manson revealed the project during a recent SiriusXM interview. So why team up with Jennings? Manson says he “felt like it was a good time for a change”. Manson says they work well together and that Shooter “kind of reminds me of The Dude from The Big Lebowski”. This summer, Manson will team up with a more logical partner, Rob Zombie, for the ‘Twins Of Evil: Hell Never Dies’ tour.

