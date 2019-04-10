Nirvana Manager Dismisses Courtney Love Theories

Nirvana’s former manager and the author of a new book about Kurt Cobain has no time for conspiracy theorists who blame Cobain’s death on Courtney Love. In a recent interview, Danny Goldberg called the theories “ridiculous”, saying Cobain had “tried to kill himself six weeks earlier”, and that “he’d talked and written about suicide a lot, he was on drugs, he got a gun.” So why does the theory live on? Goldberg thinks “the tragedy of the loss is so great people look for other explanations.” Goldberg’s book Serving The Servant: Remembering Kurt Cobain was published earlier this month to mark the 25th anniversary of Cobain’s death.

