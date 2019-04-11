News

Movie Reviews with Sean Means for April 11th, 2019

Artsies:

Diane – TBD

Diane fills her days helping others and desperately attempting to bond with her drug-addicted son. As these pieces of her existence begin to fade, she finds herself confronting memories she’d sooner forget than face.     Read More

Director: Kent Jones

Starring: Mary Kay Place, Jake Lacy, Estelle Parsons

 

Transit – TBD

When a man flees France after the Nazi invasion, he assumes the identity of a dead author whose papers he possesses. Stuck in Marseilles, he meets a young woman desperate to find her missing husband – the very man he’s impersonating.     Read More

Director: Christian Petzold

Starring: Franz Rogowski, Paula Beer, Godehard Giese

 

The Wind – 3 stars

A plains-woman faces the harshness and isolation of the untamed land in the Western frontier of the late 1800s.     Read More

Director: Emma Tammi

Starring: Miles Anderson, Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles

 

Fartsies:

After – not screened

A young woman falls for a guy with a dark secret and the two embark on a rocky relationship. Based on the novel by Anna Todd.     Read More

Director: Jenny Gage

Starring: Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Selma Blair, Josephine Langford

 

Mia and the White Lion – not screened

A young girl from London moves to Africa with her parents where she befriends a lion cub.     Read More

Director: Gilles de Maistre

Starring:  Daniah De Villiers, Mélanie Laurent, Langley Kirkwood

 

Hellboy – not screened

Based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola, Hellboy, caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge.     Read More

Director: Neil Marshall

Starring: David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane

 

Little – not screened

A woman is transformed into her younger self at a point in her life when the pressures of adulthood become too much to bear.     Read More
Director: Tina Gordon
Starring: Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Marsai Martin

Missing Link – not seen by me

Mr. Link recruits explorer Sir Lionel Frost to help find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. Along with adventurer Adelina Fortnight, this trio of explorers travel the world to help their new friend.     Read More

Director: Chris Butler

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Zach Galifianakis, Zoe Saldana

 

Mary Magdalene – 3 stars

The story of Mary Magdalene.

Director: Garth Davis

Starring: Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix, Chiwetel Ejiofor

 

 

Opening next week:

Amazing Grace

Breakthrough (Wednesday)

The Curse of La Llorona

High Life

Little Woods

Penguins (Wednesday)

Peterloo

Teen Spirit

