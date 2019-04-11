Movie Reviews with Sean Means for April 11th, 2019

Artsies:
Diane – TBD
Diane fills her days helping others and desperately attempting to bond with her drug-addicted son. As these pieces of her existence begin to fade, she finds herself confronting memories she’d sooner forget than face. Read More
Director: Kent Jones
Starring: Mary Kay Place, Jake Lacy, Estelle Parsons
Transit – TBD
When a man flees France after the Nazi invasion, he assumes the identity of a dead author whose papers he possesses. Stuck in Marseilles, he meets a young woman desperate to find her missing husband – the very man he’s impersonating. Read More
Director: Christian Petzold
Starring: Franz Rogowski, Paula Beer, Godehard Giese
The Wind – 3 stars
A plains-woman faces the harshness and isolation of the untamed land in the Western frontier of the late 1800s. Read More
Director: Emma Tammi
Starring: Miles Anderson, Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles
Fartsies:
After – not screened
A young woman falls for a guy with a dark secret and the two embark on a rocky relationship. Based on the novel by Anna Todd. Read More
Director: Jenny Gage
Starring: Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Selma Blair, Josephine Langford
Mia and the White Lion – not screened
A young girl from London moves to Africa with her parents where she befriends a lion cub. Read More
Director: Gilles de Maistre
Starring: Daniah De Villiers, Mélanie Laurent, Langley Kirkwood
Hellboy – not screened
Based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola, Hellboy, caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge. Read More
Director: Neil Marshall
Starring: David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane
Little – not screened
Missing Link – not seen by me
Mr. Link recruits explorer Sir Lionel Frost to help find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. Along with adventurer Adelina Fortnight, this trio of explorers travel the world to help their new friend. Read More
Director: Chris Butler
Starring: Hugh Jackman, Zach Galifianakis, Zoe Saldana
Mary Magdalene – 3 stars
The story of Mary Magdalene.
Director: Garth Davis
Starring: Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix, Chiwetel Ejiofor
Opening next week:
Amazing Grace
Breakthrough (Wednesday)
The Curse of La Llorona
High Life
Little Woods
Penguins (Wednesday)
Peterloo
Teen Spirit
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.