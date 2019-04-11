Boner Fight for April 11th, 2019

Candidate #1: WOMEN HAVE TO BE MORE RESPONSIBLE

A Republican state lawmaker in Texas has reintroduced a bill that would criminalize abortion without exception, making it possible for women to be convicted of homicide and sentenced to death for having the procedure. Texas state Rep. Tony Tinderholt (R) was placed under state protection in 2017 when he first introduced the bill because of the death threats he received, The Washington Post reported Wednesday. His bill earned its first public hearing this week, and he argued that his intention is to guarantee “equal protection” for life inside and “outside the womb.” He has previously said that his proposal would completely remove access to abortions and “force” women to be “more personally responsible” with sex.

Candidate #2: I DON’T KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS

Remember that slight buzzing sound of those old, industrial clocks on the wall when you were growing up. I sure do, because all I did was stare at them all day waiting to get out of class. Well, it looks like future generations of students in the United Kingdom will never get the pleasure of staring at those analog clocks because those relics are being removed from classrooms because kids can’t read them.

