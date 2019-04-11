Red Hot Chili Peppers-Foo Fighters Collab Possibly Falls Apart

A tribute album celebrating the music of T. Rex might not be happening after all. But at least two of the tracks that were recorded will see the light of day. Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer says that the release is to feature his band along with Elton John, Foo Fighters and U2, but he hasn’t heard anything back on the project. Speaking to The Jewish Journal, Klinghoffer reveals, “We did the songs in a couple of days and sent them along. I think about a year went by and we never heard about that tribute coming together, so we figured we’d throw them out ourselves, with the gracious help of ORG!” At this Saturday’s Record Store Day, fans can get their hands on copies of Klinghoffer and drummer Chad Smith performing the glam rockers’ hits “Jeepster” and “Monolith.”

