My Morning Jacket Announce Extensive Spring/Summer Tour

My Morning Jacket is ready to hit the road with an extensive spring/summer tour.

The action kicks off with the four-day extravaganza ‘My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday’ in Cancun, Mexico, March 2-5.

After that, the band hits the road on April 19th in Memphis and will tour all the way through Sept. 24th in Huntsville, AL.

A number of artists will join the tour as supporting acts, including Madison Cunningham, Indigo de Souza, and Joy Oladokun.

The band will be donating $1 from every ticket sold to PLUS1, an organization supporting social justice, mental health, and environmental charities.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 18th.

Sadly, there isn’t a Salt Lake stop, so if you’re a true fan, you’ll have to make a trip out of it.

03/02 — Cancún, MX @ Moon Palace – My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday

03/03 — Cancún, MX @ Moon Palace – My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday

03/04 — Cancún, MX @ Moon Palace – My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday

03/05 — Cancún, MX @ Moon Palace – My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday

04/19 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre *

04/20 — Knoxville, TN [email protected] Knoxville Civic Auditorium *

04/22 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

04/23 — N. Charleston, SC @ High Water Music Festival ‡

04/24 — Miramar Beach, FL @ Moon Crush Festival ‡

04/27 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn *

04/28 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum *

04/29 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

05/01 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival ‡

06/21 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion ^

06/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

06/24 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater **

06/25 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Waterfront ***

06/28 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

06/29 — Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live! ^

07/01 — Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field ^

07/02 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

08/11 — Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park †

08/12 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater †

08/14 — Palo Alto, CA @ Frost Amphitheater †

08/16 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl †

08/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery †

08/19 — Taos, NM @ Kit Carson Park †

08/23 — Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater †

08/24 — Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater †

08/26 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre †

08/27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre †

09/16 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl †

09/19 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion †

09/20 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion †

09/22 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit †

09/23 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater †

09/24 — Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater †

* with Madison Cunningham

^ with Indigo de Souza

† with Joy Oladokun

** with River City Drum Corps and Kiana & the Sun Kings

*** with Louisville Leopard Percussionists and Producing A Kind Generation

‡ festival performance